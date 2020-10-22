Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:CBMG opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $357.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.57. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 151.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 34,148 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 93.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 64,478 shares during the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

