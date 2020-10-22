Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.70. Manitex International shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 11,659 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manitex International Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 235,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 164,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

