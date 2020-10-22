Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.46 and traded as high as $0.72. Netlist shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 470,941 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Netlist alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $136.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.