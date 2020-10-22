Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.66

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.66 and traded as high as $11.46. Otelco shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 5,655 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $39.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Otelco stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 4.19% of Otelco worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otelco Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

