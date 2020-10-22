Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.02

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.02 and traded as high as $18.27. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 49,586 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.63% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.