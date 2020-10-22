Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.64. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 448,279 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
