Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.64. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 448,279 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 21.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ferroglobe stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

