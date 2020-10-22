Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.48

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $1.49. Tuesday Morning shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 269,477 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.74.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUES)

Tuesday Morning Corp. engages in the sale of upscale decorative home and lifestyle goods. Its portfolio of products includes bath and body, bed, craft supplies, dinning and kitchen, furniture, gifts and more, gourmet food, holiday and party, home decors, luggage, outdoor, pets, small appliances, and toys.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.