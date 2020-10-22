China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.40

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.40 and traded as high as $28.10. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 14,396 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 132.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 23.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

