Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.22

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.72. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 18,037 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $86.00 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 4.61%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magal Security Systems stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Magal Security Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

