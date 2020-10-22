Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.21. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 27,205 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

