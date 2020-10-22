Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.74

Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.74 and traded as high as $27.22. Bancolombia shares last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 209,805 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). Bancolombia had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia SA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 50.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 64.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 125.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 76.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 85.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

