Lentuo International (OTCMKTS:LASLY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lentuo International Inc. (OTCMKTS:LASLY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.03. Lentuo International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 278,745 shares.

About Lentuo International (OTCMKTS:LASLY)

Lentuo International, Inc provides automobile retail services under Lentuo brand. It offers a wide range of automobile products and services through each of its franchise dealerships. The company offers new passenger vehicles, auto parts and accessories for sale, as well as automobile repair and maintenance services, and provides a channel for vehicle manufacturers to gather customer feedback.

