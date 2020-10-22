Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.81

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.81 and traded as high as $38.45. Cornerstone OnDemand shares last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 393,278 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.42, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
