Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.81

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.81 and traded as high as $38.45. Cornerstone OnDemand shares last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 393,278 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.42, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.81.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

