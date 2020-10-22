Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.43

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $3.12. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 6,937 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 441,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Manitex International Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41
Manitex International Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41
Netlist Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46
Netlist Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46
Otelco Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.66
Otelco Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.66
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.02
Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.02
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.00
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.00
Ferroglobe Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57
Ferroglobe Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report