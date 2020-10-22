Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.43

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $3.12. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 6,937 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 441,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,635 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.