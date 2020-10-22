Ocular Therapeutix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,424 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,065% compared to the typical volume of 208 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 109,634 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 85,232 shares during the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.54. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $751.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.