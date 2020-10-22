Kinder Morgan, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KMI. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 179.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

