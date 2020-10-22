KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. 140166 raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.26.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $125.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,163 shares of company stock worth $13,612,718. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,216,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,372,000 after acquiring an additional 107,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,981,000 after purchasing an additional 72,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,885,000 after purchasing an additional 36,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.