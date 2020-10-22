FY2020 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NBIX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.79.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.82 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.21.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,634 shares of company stock worth $765,348. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

