The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Weir Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WEGRY. Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Weir Group (WEGRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.