Analyzing Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & QuickLogic (OTCMKTS:QUIK)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -143.64% -87.38% -36.00% Sumco 9.29% 7.99% 4.68%

QuickLogic has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuickLogic and Sumco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $10.31 million 3.27 -$15.44 million ($2.02) -1.51 Sumco $2.75 billion 1.61 $302.23 million $2.01 15.11

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for QuickLogic and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sumco 0 1 2 1 3.00

QuickLogic presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 184.15%. Given QuickLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Sumco.

Summary

Sumco beats QuickLogic on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation has a collaboration with Airoha. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

