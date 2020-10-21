Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 254 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $150.83 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.76.

In other news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.