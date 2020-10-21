Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lowered by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average is $102.09. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

