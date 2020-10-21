Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 354,574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $691,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Amazon.com by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $115,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $70,788,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,652 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,217.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,611.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,195.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2,828.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.