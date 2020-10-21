Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $13.59 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.1% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $69,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,217.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,195.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,828.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,611.37 billion, a PE ratio of 123.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

