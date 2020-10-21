IBM Retirement Fund Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 53.2% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 108.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 364.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.