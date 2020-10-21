Ascension Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,217.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,195.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2,828.92. The stock has a market cap of $1,611.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.