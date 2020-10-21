Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,056.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,731.92, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,146.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $999.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $866.70.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,286.00 to $1,318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,022.25.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

