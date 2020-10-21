Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 6.2% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $109,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 153.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,217.01 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,611.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,195.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,828.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.