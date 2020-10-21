Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. 6 Meridian raised its position in Amazon.com by 64.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $3,117,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 17.2% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $3,217.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,611.37 billion, a PE ratio of 123.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,195.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,828.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
