Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. 6 Meridian raised its position in Amazon.com by 64.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $3,117,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 17.2% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $3,217.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,611.37 billion, a PE ratio of 123.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,195.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,828.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.