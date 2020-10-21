DAGCO Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,217.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,611.37 billion, a PE ratio of 123.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,195.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2,828.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

