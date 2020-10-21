PDS Planning Inc Has $2.61 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,552,963,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,217.01 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,611.37 billion, a PE ratio of 123.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,195.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,828.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,440.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

