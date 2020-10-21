Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DRH Investments Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,217.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,195.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,828.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,611.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

