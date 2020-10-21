Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,440.47.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,217.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1,611.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,195.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,828.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

