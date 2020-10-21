McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,552,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,015 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,440.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,217.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,611.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.68, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,195.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2,828.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

