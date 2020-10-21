KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 358.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 46.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 179.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BofA Securities cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.