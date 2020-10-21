Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,217.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,195.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2,828.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,611.37 billion, a PE ratio of 123.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

