6 Meridian Takes Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 57,351.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,021,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,801,000 after buying an additional 4,014,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,338,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,890,000 after buying an additional 1,008,595 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 926,402 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 890,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 444,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,378,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after purchasing an additional 415,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.21 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on TGNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

