Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.50.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII stock opened at $284.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.88. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $163.40 and a 12-month high of $297.00. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total transaction of $167,160.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.12, for a total value of $1,505,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,505,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,789 shares of company stock worth $5,415,441 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.