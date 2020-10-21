IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,098 Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after purchasing an additional 606,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,135,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after buying an additional 585,790 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,046,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,646,000 after buying an additional 364,652 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,013,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,551,000 after buying an additional 170,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,705,000 after buying an additional 160,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.86.

NYSE TIF opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

