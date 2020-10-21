iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 142.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 168.8% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5,064.5% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. iShares Trust – iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

