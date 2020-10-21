6 Meridian Sells 24,105 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,105 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 694.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 4,047.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 6,576.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

BGS stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.48. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

