IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $79.82 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $117.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.