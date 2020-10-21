JLB & Associates Inc. Has $21.45 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JLB & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,991 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 117,329 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,678,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 126,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,624.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

