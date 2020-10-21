Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,697 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Microsoft by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after buying an additional 470,400 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 493,627 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $84,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 27,589 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,918,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,091,110,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,624.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.