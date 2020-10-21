VeraBank N.A. Has $5.54 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

VeraBank N.A. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,342 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.2% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.56.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,624.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

