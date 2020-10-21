Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $349,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE CAH opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

