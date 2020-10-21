Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 722 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,417 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,697 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,792 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 117,329 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,678,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 126,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.33. The company has a market cap of $1,624.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.56.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

