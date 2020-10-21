Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,624.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.56.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

