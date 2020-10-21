Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 12 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,106.76.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,333.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of -392.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,107.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $944.85. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,378.50.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

