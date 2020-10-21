Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 4,003 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 128.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 97.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average is $99.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $248,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.79.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

